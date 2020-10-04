Annamie Paul is the new leader of the Green Party of Canada

Elizabeth May‘s tenure over the Green Party of Canada has really come to a close. The leadership for the Green Party of Canada was announced this evening and the results are official. Annamie Paul is the new leader of Canada’s 5th party in Canada’s Parliament. Paul officially takes over the party from interim leader Jo-Ann Roberts.

Paul won, narrowly besting Dimitri Lascaris winning 54.5% on the eighth and final ballot. She led the field of candidates from the first ballot. Over 24,000 votes were cast. The Green Party claimed a 69% voter turnout of members.

Annamie Paul is a lawyer by profession and is from Toronto. She holds a Masters in Public Affairs from Princeton University and a law degree from the University of Ottawa. She is a former advisor to the International Criminal Court and served as a political officer to Canada’s mission to the EU.

Paul must still win a seat. She has the opportunity to run in one of two Toronto area by-elections, currently underway. Elizabeth May did not run a candidate against Jagmeet Singh when the NDP leader was looking to land a seat in Parliament, however, it is unclear at this time if the NDP will reciprocate and likewise allow Paul to run uncontested (at least by them).

Annamie Paul: "I stand upon the shoulders of Elizabeth May, Alexa McDonough, Audrey McLaughlin & Kim Campbell. I stand on the shoulders of Jean Augustine, David Lewis, Rosemary Brown & Viola Desmond—& all of the people who opened the door so that one day I could walk through it." pic.twitter.com/aEQnJZzWOa — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 4, 2020

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole offered his congratulations,

Congratulations to the new leader of @CanadianGreens, @AnnamiePaul!



Welcome to the unofficial “leaders elected during the pandemic club.”



I look forward to working with you! — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) October 4, 2020

as did New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh.