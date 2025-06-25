Yikes! Patrick Brazeau faints in the Senate

It appears that Former Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau fainted in the Senate today as he rose to debate Prime Minister Mark Carney’s fast-tracked major projects bill. Senator Brazeau faints in the Senate pic.twitter.com/6aXGDXYwug — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) June 26, 2025

It’s been a scorcher of a week in Ontario with temperatures with “dangerously hot” weather in Ottawa peaking at 35°C on Monday.

The bill being debated in the Senate grants the Carney government powers to accelerate project approvals and has been criticized by Indigenous and environmental groups for bypassing proper consultation and democratic process.

Brazeau, an indigenous Senator, was rising to ask a question to Conservative Senate leader Leo Housakos. Indigenous groups are concerned the Carney bill doesn’t mention “free, prior and informed consent.” Paramedics attended to Brazeau who was reportedly conscious. Staff say he appears to be recovering.

Patrick Brazeau was originally appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2008 by Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He was born in Maniwaki, Quebec. Brazeau is a member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation and became one of the youngest senators in Canadian history. Before his appointment, he served as the National Chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, advocating for the rights of off-reserve Indigenous peoples. He’s been an outspoken and polarizing figure on Parliament Hill and has often clashed with other Indigenous leaders. He famously participated in a charity boxing match with then-future Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – which was broadcast on Sun News.

Brazeau’s political career has seen its share of controversy. In 2013, he was suspended from the Senate without pay over a housing expense scandal and later faced charges in unrelated matters in Gatineau, Quebec. The scandals significantly impacted his public image.

Patrick Brazeau now sits in the Senate as a non-affiliated member and advocates for Indigenous issues, alcohol addiction awareness, and mental health.