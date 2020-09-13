Aline Chrétien has died

Aline Chrétien, the wife of former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien has died at the age of 86. Chrétien was an audidact, having spoken five languages and teaching herself piano in her 50s. Like her husband, she could also handle herself, defending the Prime Minsiter’s life at 24 Sussex when a knife-wielding intruder broke into the official residence; Chrétein wielded an Inuit stone carving until the RCMP arrived.

Tributes from across the political spectrum have been posted today to honour the life of the partner of Canada’s 20th Prime Minister.

Warren Kinsella is one of Jean Chretien greatest defenders and has a touching blog post about his memories of Aline.

In the thirty-plus years I have worked for him and supported him – because I have never really stopped doing either – there has been always one truth about Jean Chretien, Canada’s twentieth and best Prime Minister: he would have never been Prime Minister without her. He would have never achieved the great things he achieved without her. But she loved people, and people loved her. Warren Kinsella

Former Harper minister and current Alberta Premier also memorialized Aline Chrétien.

My sincere condolences to former Prime Minister Rt Hon Jean Chrétien and his family on the death of his wife Aline.



Madame Chrétien was a woman of great grace and dignity who loved and served Canada.



May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/DlY1sIfXWZ — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) September 13, 2020

Former Primer Minister Stephen Harper and his spouse Laureen Harper sent their condolences.

Laureen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Aline Chrétien. We will always remember her kind nature and unwavering devotion to her beloved husband Jean and their family. We join our fellow Canadians in thanking Aline for her lifelong service to our country. — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) September 13, 2020

Aline Chrétien was a lovely lady. Condolences to her family. https://t.co/eDDmpB37VY — Laureen Teskey Harper (@LaureenHarper) September 13, 2020

Kathleen Monk was a CTV producer and is now an NDP strategist and public affairs consultant at Earnscliffe. She remembers the ‘remarkable’ nature of Aline Chrétien.

Well, this is sad. https://t.co/mjva2GnMq4. She was remarkable. I spent time learning & researching about Aline Chrétien when I was angling for @CTVNews Canada AM to have an exclusive intw & tour of 24 Sussex. After months harassing PMO press aides we got our intw & tour in 2003. pic.twitter.com/SPICSvsKgj — Kathleen Monk (@kathleenmonk) September 13, 2020

Our sincere condolences to the Chrétien family and those who are grieving today.