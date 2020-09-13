Aline Chrétien has died

Aline Chrétien, the wife of former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien has died at the age of 86. Chrétien was an audidact, having spoken five languages and teaching herself piano in her 50s. Like her husband, she could also handle herself, defending the Prime Minsiter’s life at 24 Sussex when a knife-wielding intruder broke into the official residence; Chrétein wielded an Inuit stone carving until the RCMP arrived.
Tributes from across the political spectrum have been posted today to honour the life of the partner of Canada’s 20th Prime Minister.
Warren Kinsella is one of Jean Chretien greatest defenders and has a touching blog post about his memories of Aline.
In the thirty-plus years I have worked for him and supported him – because I have never really stopped doing either – there has been always one truth about Jean Chretien, Canada’s twentieth and best Prime Minister: he would have never been Prime Minister without her. He would have never achieved the great things he achieved without her.
But she loved people, and people loved her.Warren Kinsella
Former Harper minister and current Alberta Premier also memorialized Aline Chrétien.
Former Primer Minister Stephen Harper and his spouse Laureen Harper sent their condolences.
Kathleen Monk was a CTV producer and is now an NDP strategist and public affairs consultant at Earnscliffe. She remembers the ‘remarkable’ nature of Aline Chrétien.
Our sincere condolences to the Chrétien family and those who are grieving today.