Jay Hill is the interim leader of Wexit Canada

The existence of the Wexit movement is a national tragedy.

Former Harper government House Leader Jay Hill was named interim leader of “Wexit Canada”, a new federal separatist party that says it intends to run candidates in the next federal election.

As a former cabinet minister, there is concern that Hill adds some troubling credibility to a movement to break up Canada’s national integrity; so far, the movement has been easily dismissed as small and unsophisticated.

You can read the rest of my op-ed at The Calgary Herald