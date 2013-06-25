This town is sick

In the news today, a taxpayer-funded CBC panelist, HuffPo journalist, and Trudeau biographer,
with notes from a taxpayer-funded partisan Liberal research bureau,
writes a story about taxpayer-funded Conservative partisans,
on direction from the taxpayer-funded Prime Minister’s Office,
protesting this previously alluded-to taxpayer-funded politician,
on his transparency pledge that omits his private business which raised money from taxpayer-funded charities.
The protest was done in order to change the channel on this taxpayer-funded politician’s taxpayer-funded housing allowance,
though another taxpayer-cheating Senator,
may be welcome back in a tax-exempt political party that issues 75% tax deductions on amounts donated,
to direct taxpayer-funded partisans to protest, like they did against this taxpayer-funded politician,
who once cheekily posed with taxpayer-funded partisans,
protesting a tax on everything.