Bob Rae resigns, who will replace him in Toronto Centre?

Yesterday, Bob Rae resigned from the House of Commons, giving up his Toronto Centre seat. The seat has been a safe Liberal seat for quite some time and the Liberal nomination race to replace him will be a competitive one.

Here are some of the Liberal names that I’m hearing that may be running for the Liberal nomination:

– George Smitherman, former mayoral candidate and former Ontario cabinet minister

– Seamus O’Reagan, of CTV’s Canada AM (via the Globe and Mail), close friend of Justin Trudeau

– John Duffy, former Liberal strategist, current lobbyist

The NDP could give the Liberals a good run. They’ll likely put forward a viable candidate. Potential names include:

– Jennifer Hollett (via Xtra), former Much Music VJ and CBC journalist, presented at the NDP convention

– Cathy Crowe, former candidate in 2010 by-election

– Kristyn Wong-Tam, city councillor

Potential Conservative nomination contestants:

– Andrew Keyes, former candidate

– Kevin Moore, former candidate

